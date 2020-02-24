29-year-old French national falls from 9th floor of Navi Mumbai building, dies

On Sunday, a 29-year-old French national fell to his death from the ninth floor of a residential complex in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, the French national was identified as Charlie Saste, a resident of ''The Residence Green Escape'' building. Police officials suspect that Charlie fell from an open duct area on the ninth floor. The French national was living with his wife. After he fell, Charlie was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The cops have filed an accidental death report. "He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Prima facie, it seems to be an accident. He was not in an inebriated condition at the time," an official told NDTV. The cops have also said that they have not found any foul play. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Charlie and his wife recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.