285 members take oath at Assembly's special session

Mumbai: A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held here on Wednesday where oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members.

In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh) - did not take oath on Wednesday, a Vidhan Bhavan official said.

Pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar took oath on Tuesday after being appointed to the post by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Two members - Mahesh Baldi (Independent), Mohammed Ismail (AIMIM)- were administered oath in the Speaker's chamber on Wednesday as they arrived after the House was adjourned, legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat told PTI.

Ismail arrived late as he got stuck in traffic, while Baldi, the MLA from Uran in neighbouring Raigad district, was held up as the ferry boat which he boarded to reach Mumbai from Alibaug, broke down, he said.

Bhagwat said a decision on the date for Speaker's election will be taken after the Cabinet meeting, following the swearing-in of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister on Thursday.

However, sources in the Congress said the election for the Speaker's post will be held on November 30.

Earlier in the morning, NCP MP Supriya Sule greeted party MLAs Ajit Pawar and Rohit Pawar at Vidhan Bhawan entrance before the commencement of the session. "This day comes with a big responsibility," she told reporters.

In the House, Kolambar announced Babanrao Pachpute, Vijaykumar Gavit and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as the presiding officers for administering oath of the members. Names of members were called out on the basis of seniority.

Presiding officers Pachpute and Gavit were the first to take oath followed by caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.