28,000 Mathadi workers to get Rs. 50 lakh insurance cover

Nearly 28,000 registered Mathadi workers and 20,000 security personnel in Maharashtra are expected to be included as the part of essential services alike doctors, Asha workers and they will be entitled to get an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh during the Covid 19 crisis. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed the Labour Department complete the necessary formalities so Mathadi workers registered with 36 boards and security personnel with 15 boards can get the insurance cover.

Pawar also directed to include the Mathadi workers and security personnel in the list of personnel involved in the essential services so that they can get insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh approved by the government through notification issued on May 29, 2020. This cover will be provided only to those registered Mathadi workers and security personnel. They will also be allowed to travel in suburban railways being a part of essential services.

Labour Minister Dilip Walse-Patil told Free Press Journal said as per outcome of today’s meeting the government will soon take the decision.

Mathadi workers are largely involved in the loading and unloading of goods in government go downs, agriculture produce marketing committees and transportation of gas cylinders. These workers are associated with these activities in Covid 19 hotspots and therefore they are prone to risk of infection.

Similarly, the security personnel work in various government establishments, boards and undertakings. During the lockdown since the outbreak of coronavirus they have to report to their duties and they have been included in the essential services. However, they were not part of the government decision of providing insurance cover to doctors, police, asha workers as per the May 29, 2020 notification. But with today’s directive they will get the insurance cover.

Pawar admitted that even though Mathadi workers and security personnel are not directly involved in war against the virus they are helping the government machinery.