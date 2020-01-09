27-year-old man stabbed to death in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday when Nadeem Mohammad Anees Momin, who was riding his two- wheeler, was allegedly attacked by two men with a knife, an official said.

The victim owned a mobile repair shop and was also a social worker, the official said, adding that Momin had allegedly tried to resolve a dispute between one of the accused Imran Rasul Sayyed and his wife.

When Sayyed's wife left him, he held the victim responsible for his plight, he said.

The deceased's body has been sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he added.

While a case of murder has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station, no arrests have been made so far, he said.