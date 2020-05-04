27 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 360

With this, 324 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from Malegaon town, 16 from Nashik city and 17 from other parts of the district.
Besides, three patients from outside Nashik are also undergoing treatment in hospitals here, the district administration said in a release.
The district has so far reported 12 deaths, while 25 people have been discharged after recovery.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)