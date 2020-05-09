27 new COVID-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli

Among the fresh 27 cases, two were policemen, two were government hospital staffers, three employees working for the government sector in Mumbai, three employees belonging to a private company and two employees from the Vashi APMC market. In all of these cases, people got infected after coming in contact with positive coronavirus patients, said Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health officials.

Of the 280 cases in the region, 200 patients are currently under treatment, 77 have recovered and have been discharged.

According to a KDMC health official, "There are several COVID-19 positive patients who contracted the infection while at work in Mumbai. We have appealed to others who work in Mumbai to isolate themselves on reaching home."

Apart from adopting containment and sanitisation measures, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli. Vehicular movement to and from the area has been blocked and police has been deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes unnecessarily.