2.7 km Kasarwadavli-Gaimukh Metro Line 4A to cost Rs 342 crore

Mumbai: The executive committee headed by state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday approved the tender process for Metro Line 4A (Kasarwadavali to Gaimukh) comprising of 2.7 kilometres.

He also recommended the appointment of M/s J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd to design and construct the elevated viaduct. The work will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 342 crore.

The Metro line-4A is an extension of Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarwadavali) which is 32 km long corridor. R A Rajeev, Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority commented, "The extension was approved as there was growing demand from the area.

The Detailed Project Report also prompted 1.3 lakh commuter footfalls as hence the corridor was undertaken.”