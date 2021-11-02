27 companies used for infusion of ill-gotten funds of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: ED

Investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has revealed 13 companies directly controlled by the family members of Anil Deshmukh and 14 companies in the names of close associates of the Deshmukh family and controlled by the Deshmukhs and their associates. These entities, ED officers claimed, have been allegedly utilised for the purpose of infusion of the ill-gotten money of Anil Deshmukh.

“Subsequently, various bank account statements of these entities and individuals were analysed and it was revealed that money was flowing from companies indirectly controlled by the family members of Deshmukh and vice versa. Analyses of balance sheets and bank account statements indicate that some of these entities have no actual business and are only being used for rotation of funds, probably to create a layer for rotation of funds,” the ED claimed in a document submitted before the court on Tuesday.

The ED had also recorded the statement of Kishore Dewani, a chartered accountant and a business associate of the Deshmukhs. “Dewani had stated that there is a company M/s Vidarbh Builder in which Deshmukh family members are having shareholding and the said company has purchased a land parcel measuring 33 acres for consideration amount of Rs 5.21 crore from various farmers. During the course of investigation, it is further revealed that in 2008, Zodiac Dealcom Pvt Ltd, a company controlled by Deshmukh family raised bogus share capital from 18 Kolkata-based other shell companies. The said 18 shell companies belong to a known entry operator ML Nangalia and his partner BL Banka. Total security premium of Rs 9.82 crore was raised. In 2010, the company was taken over by the Deshmukh Group of Companies. Even the registered address of Zodiac Dealcom is of the address that belongs to Nangalia,” the ED document claimed.

“Search operations were conducted at Kolkata in June 2021 at the premises belonging to Nangalia and Banka and from their statements, it is apparent that Zodiac Dealcom has converted Rs 10 crore cash as share sale at premium and the company had no actual activity other than banking transactions. Further, from analysis of bank account of various companies it appears that money/funds have been routed from Zodiac Dealcom to various companies directly controlled by Deshmukh family and the same has been utilised for expansion of business,” the ED claimed.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:36 PM IST