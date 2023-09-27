26/11 Mumbai Attack: Crime Branch's Probe Reveals That Tahawwur Rana Visited Crowded Places Across City

26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana | FPJ

Mumbai: The Crime Branch on Tuesday submitted an application in the Mumbai Special Court for issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Tahawwur Rana, who is currently lodged in a California jail and has been found eligible for extradition to India. Rana has already challenged the order in a higher court, further delaying the extradition process.

According to the 405-page supplementary charge sheet filed against the 26/11 co-conspirator, Rana has revealed that he had discussed crowded places in south Mumbai with the staff of a hotel in Powai. The charge sheet states that Rana visited some of those places, where later attacks took place.

Rana Stayed In A Powai Hotel

According to the charge sheet, police found that he had stayed in a hotel in Powai in November 2008. He had deposited a copy of his passport and visa at the hotel. An official said the statement of a hotel employee was recorded and “we found that he discussed crowded places in the city and some of them were targeted by the attackers, including CSMT.”