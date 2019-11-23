26/11 attack President medal awardee dies of cardiac arrest

Mumbai: A 45-year-old assistant police inspector who was awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for gallantry during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Nitin Kakade, died of a heart attack when he was out for a morning walk on Friday.
Kakade, who was attached to the LT Marg police station, was posted as a reader at the Zone 2 office in Nagpada. He had joined the police department in 1996.
During the 2008 terror attack, he was a beat officer at Colaba police station, next to Taj Mahal hotel. According to his friends, Kakade, was part of a small police team that had gone to the Taj at the time of the attack by Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices.
During the anti-terror operation, Kakade had sustained injuries, his face was partially burnt and skin on his hands was charred. He had been hospitalised for 10-15 days. He and his team left the hotel after the commandos had arrived.
Kakade’s colleagues said, he was a fitness freak and gave priority to his health. Moreover, he was a regular participant of marathons in the city. On Friday, he had gone for a morning walk at Marine Drive, when he felt uneasy and collapsed.
The locals rushed him to the GT Hospital, but he succumbed to the hearth attack. Kakade is survived by 3 kids and wife. His last rites will be performed at his native place in Saswad, Pune.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)