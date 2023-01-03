26-week pregnancy: JJ panel recommends deferring foetal reduction

Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) hospital |

Mumbai: Stating that “selective foeticide (sic)… will result in a preterm labour of both the foetuses”, a panel of doctors at the JJ Group of Hospitals has recommended deferring a foetal reduction procedure of a woman who is carrying twins and is in her 26th week of pregnancy.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and SG Dige was hearing a petition filed by a 25-year-old woman seeking permission to undergo foetal reduction as per the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act 2021 (MTP). The Act allows termination up to 24 weeks. It, however, carves out an exception in case of substantial foetal abnormalities.

Conceiving through in vitro fertilisation in Mumbai, the woman went to the US where her husband works. There she learnt that a foetus is suffering from a chromosomal abnormality. The doctors at Jaslok Hospital advised foetus reduction.

Hence, she filed a petition in the HC through advocate Aditi Saxena. The HC, last week, directed the Board of doctors at JJ Hospital to examine the woman and submit a report. The report submitted on Monday confirmed that a foetus suffers from “chromosomal abnormalities” that can have a “risk of physical and mental abnormality, which will add to the morbidity and mortality”.

“In the interest of the other normal foetus, it will be advisable to defer the procedure by a few weeks. The risk of termination is not going to be more than that of normal labour,” concluded the report. The court has asked the woman to appear before the panel of doctors at JJ Hospital on January 12.