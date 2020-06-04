26 trees uprooted in Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi

Heavy rains along with gusty winds lashed the Thane city on Wednesday on account of cyclone Nisarga that led to 26 trees being uprooted, seven large tree branches breaking off and four trees in dangerous conditions. However, no casualties or injuries were reported so far, said the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). Officials from RDMC said they received several complaints about trees being uprooted across Thane city. The team then visited the spot and cleared off the waste.

Officials from the Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation said, "We have reported six tree falling incidents across the Bhiwandi city. There were on the Kalyan road, Narpoli, Sallauddin High school, Soham hospital, Nisan hotel, Shah Adam road, and Diwanshah road. There were no casualties or injuries reported in any of the incidents. In the Kalyan-Doimbivli area a total of 25 tree falling incidents have been reported. No casualties or injuries were reported in these incidents as well.