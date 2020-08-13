Mumbai: 25-yr-old woman immolates herself, husband held for abetment of suicide

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire at her house in Govandi on Tuesday night. Following the incident the Shivaji Nagar police have arrested her husband identified as Rajesh Gupta, 30.

According to the police, the woman named Jyoti Gupta allegedly poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire on around 11 pm on Tuesday. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, an offence was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station on the complaint of the deceased’s aunt Seema Gupta, 38. She told the police that the deceased’s husband was harassing her because of which she took the dire step.

On the basis of her complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police arrested Gupta under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of abetment of suicide (306) subjecting s woman to cruelty by husband or his relatives (498, a) intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504) criminal intimidation (506).