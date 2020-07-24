25-yr-old held for sexually abusing minor in Dharavi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-boy in Dharavi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Ganpatipada Chawl on M G Road, an official said.

The accused lured the victim to his house with the promise of giving him toys and sexually abused him, he said.

The arrested accused also threatened the child of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.