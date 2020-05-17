2.45 lakh stranded migrants reach home states in 191 trains

The shifting of stranded migrant workers from Maharashtra to their home states through special trains and the buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is gathering momentum. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said 2.45 lakh migrant workers from 191 special trains have been sent to their home states. The government has spent Rs 55 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for this purpose.

Daily 25 trains are leaving the state and transporting migrant workers. So far, migrant workers from Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Jammu have reached their home states through the special Shramik Railway trains.

In addition, 1.41 lakh migrant workers were transported up to the borders of their respective states in 11,379 MSRTC buses, including those from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhattsigarh and Karnataka.

Further, the government has launched a massive exercise to bring back migrant workers from Maharashtra stranded in other states.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called upon the migrant workers not to endanger their lives but stay wherever they are.