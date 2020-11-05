Mumbai Crime Watch: 23-year old held with gutkha worth Rs 1.33 lakh in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi police have arrested a 23-year-old, for illegal supply and transport of tobacco items like gutka, amid the pandemic. The police has seized the tobacco items worth Rs 1.33 lakh from the accused.

"Shahrukh Mohammad Ansari, 23, from Somanagar in Bhiwandi, was arrested for storage and supply of tobacco products like gutka and pan masala, at Amina compound, in Bhiwandi. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, while tobacco products worth over Rs 1.33 lakh was seized," said a police official.

"The accused has been arrested under sections 328, 188, 272, 273; National Disaster Act 51 (B) and The Food Safety And Standards Act, 2006," by Bhoiwada police station, in Bhiwandi. Further investigation is on," informed the police official.