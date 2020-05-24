Coronavirus in Mumbai: 23 policemen resume duty at JJ police station after recovering from COVID-19

In a major relief to Mumbai Police, 23 police personnel from the JJ Marg police station have resumed to work after recovering from the COVID-19. The JJ Marg police station was one of the worst affected police station of the city with 46 police personnel testing positive for the disease.

The 14 personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) posted in the area also tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, they are also at various stages of recovery, informed an officer.

On Saturday, the policemen including API Vikas Sarnaik, PSI Shyamsundar Bhise and police constable Vikrant Zende resumed their duty after overcoming the Covid-19. The three rejoined duty after completing their mandatory quarantine period.

When the three entered the police station for the first time after testing positive at the begining of the month, the entire staff of the JJ Marg police station welcomed them at the gate by clapping and showering flowers in their welcome.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the Mumbai police force, at least 11 police personnel have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. The total number of positive cases from the police force remains high as over 762 policemen have contracted the disease. On a positive note, around 250 policemen have recovered so far.

According to the latest figures, the state police has lost at least 18 police personnel to the Covid-19 so far. At least 1671 police personnel from the Maharashtra police have contracted the disease, including 174 officers. However, 541 police personnel including 42 police officers have recovered from the infection.