2,287 new cases in Maharashtra, 103 deaths

For the 16th time in 17 days, there were 2,287 new corona cases, including 103 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state toll to 72,300 and 2,465 deaths until now. For the third time this week, the state has recorded more than 100 Covid-19 deaths in a single day. The highest number of deaths in a single day, 116, was recorded on May 29, preceded by 105 deaths on May 27.

Forty-nine of the 103 deaths were in Mumbai, followed by 10 in Pune and Mira-Bhayandar, six in Raigad and Satara, five in Solapur, four each in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, three each in Sangli, Akola and one each in Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

State officials attributed the high fatalities to book-keeping and said “Of the total deaths reported on Tuesday, 38 deaths occurred in the last two days and the remaining 65 were from May 1 to May 30.”

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city has recorded 1,109 new cases and 49 deaths, taking the total positive count to 42,216, with 1,368 deaths so far.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, said Covid patients in a critical state at the BYL Nair Hospital were administered with the injection Tocilizumab and the prognosis is good. “Nearly, 120 patients were administered Tocilizumab, of whom 108 have shown improvement and recovered,” she said.

According to a health official, 75-80 per cent of the total number of Covid patients are asymptomatic or mild, 15-18 per cent are moderate cases and 5-7 per cent are seriously ill, especially those with co- morbid conditions. “It is being seen that most patients with mild and moderate disease recover, as do many in a serious state,” he said.

“Citizens are requested not to panic if they get a Covid-positive report.Not all patients need hospitalisation. If there are mild or no symptoms and no comorbidity, patients can remain in home isolation if facilities are available and can follow government guidelines for this purpose. If it is not possible for a patient to be home-isolated, they can be admitted to a secondary Covid care centre, as guided by the health department,” read an advisory issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.