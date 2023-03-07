2,127 weather stations come up across Maharashtra

FPJ

With the objective of precisely measuring heavy rainfall and then deciding adequate compensation for flood-hit people, the State Government has set up 2,127 automatic weather centres across Maharashtra. However, the Opposition has alleged that the equipment has been installed at wrong places hence, it would give erroneous information. Consequently, several villages would not be included in the list of rain-hit places.

The government gives compensation on the basis of rainfall recorded in the affected areas. So, the measurement of rain plays a crucial role in mitigating the financial woes of flood-hit people. With the intent of giving proper relief to aggrieved, the government has installed these weather centres with the help of private weather forecaster, Skymet, at the revenue board level.

NCP MLCs Aniket Tatkare, Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, among others, have questioned Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar about the existence of such centres. They asked, “Is it true that the government has installed such machines throughout the state?” They also alleged that as per rules, these machines shouldn't be installed near trees, buildings and water sources. Still, the government has installed them in the wrong places. Therefore, these machines will give wrong information, depriving flood-hit farmers of compensation, they added.

In his reply, Sattar acknowledged that the government has set up 2,127 automatic weather stations while refuting the claim of 'wrong installation'. He clarified that the equipment was placed as per the criteria of the World Meteorological Organisation.