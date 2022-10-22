21 trainee officials from Kerala government visits NMMC to know various initiatives |

Navi Mumbai: A group of 21 trainee officers from Kerala visited the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to understand the work culture and various initiatives taken by the corporation. They visited the corporator through the Administrative Training Institute of Kerala State Government.

Navi Mumbai city is known for taking a number of new measures and innovative projects. Its various achievements in different areas include the cleanliness survey, and the officers from various states and countries visiting the corporation from time to time.

Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad gave detailed information about the progress of the Municipal Corporation and the presentation about projects and works.

Executive Engineer Ajay Najri informed all these guest officials about the various facilities in the headquarters during a direct inspection and also informed them about the arrangements in the Rajmata Jijau Hall of the General Assembly. This group of officials visited the state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant and tertiary treatment plant at Koparkhairane and learned about the water purification process in detail. The group took an in-depth look at the entire process, expressing interest in the industry group's use of recycled water.