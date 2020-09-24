2,061 inmates, 421 jail staff test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra prisons

Meanwhile, 1,767 inmates and 372 jail staff recovered from the infection and have been discharged as well. The department has conducted COVID-19 tests of 14,597 inmates and 2,543 jails staff.

A total of 21,029 new COVID-19 cases and 479 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 12,63,799 in the state. According to the data, as many as 19,476 recovered cases were also reported in the state on Wednesday.

The state health department informed that the total number of cases in Maharashtra includes 2,73,477 active cases, 9,56,030 discharges, and 33,886 deaths.