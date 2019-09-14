20,569 Ganesh idols graced Mira-Bhayandar this year

Bhayandar: With 2,072 immersions recorded in the Mira Bhayandar region on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, the total number of Lord Ganesh idols, which graced the twin-city during the 10-day festival, reported was 20,569.

As per official statistics, a rise of 26 idols has been registered. Last year, the figure was 20,543, a total of 19,571 immersions were registered in 2017. As compared to 432 in 2018, this year, 880 idols were immersed in the lone artificial pond created by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Mira Road.

Apart from elaborate arrangements by the civic body, the Thane (rural) police upped security to ensure the fest, marked by devotion and enthusiasm, passed off pea­ce­fully. No untoward incide­nt was reported, said police.

On the last day, devotees bid farewell to 2,072 idols of the loving elephant-headed God —1,756 household and 316 sarvajanik — at 23 immersion spots in twin-city.

MBMC chief Balaji Khatgaonkar, Mayor Dimple Mehta, IG (Konkan Range) Niket Kaushik, SP Dr Shivaji Rathod, deputy SPs Shantaram Valivi and Shashikant Bhosale, personally supervised the arrangements.

Security steps included a large network of CCTVs and special squads to maintain a vigil. The immersion continued till 5.20 am on Friday.

By Suresh Golani