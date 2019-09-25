Plastic ban: Maharashtra government notifies categories

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has notified the ban on categories of plastic and thermocol including less than 200 ml drinking water PET bottles, plastic bags for shopping, disposable thermocol cups, plates and straws.

This is part of an illustrated guide book for plastic and thermocol ban notification issued by the Environment Department of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Thane Municipal Corporation. The banned items include less than 200 ml drinking water PET bottles having liquid holding capacity, plastic mineral water pouch. Bottles with a larger size than 200 ml with MRP printed have been allowed.

Also banned are plastic shopping bags with or without handle. Single use disposable items made of thermocol like cups, plates, saucers, spoons and straws have also been banned. Use of plastic and thermocol for decoration purpose has also been banned. The penalties under the notification include a fine of Rs 5,000 for first time offence, a fine of Rs 10,000 for the second offence and for the third time, there is a provision of 3 months imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine.

The state government has allowed recyclable multilayered plastic used in chips packet, shampoo pouches, oil packet and chocolate packets. Plastic items used for domestic purpose like bottles, buckets, mugs have also been allowed.