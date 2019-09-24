Sting-op: Collegians, auto drivers are biggest drug users

Mumbai: In a constant crackdown on drug hauls in Navi Mumbai, police have found out that collegians and autorickshaw drivers are the top buyers of drugs like brown sugar and mephedrone, also known as MD.

In a bid to put a stop on the drug trade, police have been keeping an eye on deserted factories, which are usually used as meeting points. According to the police, of late, drug peddlers have been involved in the sale of brown sugar and mephedrone.

The likes of college students and autorickshaw drivers are becoming drug addicts, for which, police have been laying traps. The recent seizure of 134 kilograms of MD in Panvel has led the Navi Mumbai Police to intensify their search for drug peddlers.

In this search, police have recently found out that collegians and rickshaw drivers are the biggest consumers of drugs. A police officer said, one packet of drugs is sold as cheap as Rs 100, which is quite affordable for the college students.

Similarly, the rickshaw drivers, who ply late in the night, gather around closed factories, which have become a hub of illegal drug trade. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Navi Mumbai has made three separate teams to crackdown on the anti-drug activities.

Following the CP’s orders, more than eight premises in Navi Mumbai were raided, which led to a seizure of brown sugar and MD. Police said, the brown sugar is being brought in Navi Mumbai from an old lady who sells in Masjid Bunder at south Mumbai.

“While youngsters are getting addicted to these drugs at large, they often embroil in fights with their parents, adding more woes to the parents,” said a senior police official.