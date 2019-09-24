Procedure to acquire permission for film shooting in Mumbai becomes easier

Maharashtra government has made the permission procedure for shooting film in Mumbai easier. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has linked a single-window system to acquire permission for film shooting in Mumbai.

On June 20, 2019 Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced during Assembly sessions that the state will launch a single-window clearance system for film permissions to reduce the involvement of middle-men in the process.

According to Hindustan Times, the announcement was made when it is found by police that a rival team of middle-men was possibly involved behind the attack of a web-series crew on June 19 in Thane.

Hindustan Times reported that in the new easier system, seven to eight permissions have been processed. However, official announcement will be done soon about the new system, told an official to Hindustan Times.