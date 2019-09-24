NCP to Devendra Fadnavis: Girl's hand is not given by looking at the boy's father

Mumbai: In a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, praised the decisions taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. This has irked the Nationalist Congress Party leaders, who feel the CM should focus on the ground realities in the state.

"Stop toeing the line of the centre and asking for votes. It should be done on merits. If a prospective groom goes asking for a girl's hand, the girl's parents don't give her hand looking at the father of the boy," said NCP. NCP has trained their guns on Fadnavis. The party on its Twitter handle juxtaposed Fadnavis's video against MP Amol Kolhe. "CM Devendra Fadnavis did not utter a single word when he was asked, 'what have you achieved in the last five years?' The same CM does not get tired praising the PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for the recent decisions. Fact is, voters will see your achievements and cast their ballots," said NCP in a Tweet.