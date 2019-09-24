Mumbai: Woman held while fleeing with minor

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly fleeing with a four-year-old girl on Sunday night. The woman has been identified as Shahnaj Khan, a resident of Mankhurd.

A 32-year-old resident of PMG colony in Mankhurd was going with his minor daughter around 10 pm on Sunday. According to the police, a woman suddenly appeared and tried to snatch the girl, trying to flee.

Father of the girl shouted for help, after which locals gathered at the spot and rescued the girl from the lady. Locals then informed the police of this incident. After the police arrived at the scene, the woman who was cornered by locals was handed over to them.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Shahnaj Shaikh, residing near Karbala Masjid in Mankhurd. After the initial interrogation, Shaikh was booked under the Indian Penal Code section of kidnapping (363).

Hours after this incident, another woman was spotted roaming at Mankhurd on Monday afternoon, which aroused the suspicion of locals who confronted her. After she failed to give satisfactory answers, locals hit her for the fear of being a child kidnapper.

Mankhurd police on reaching the spot, took the woman into custody. But while she was being taken to the police station, the same locals who had confronted her, tried to snatch her from the police.

The locals also attacked the policeman and vandalised the police van, in which one policeman was reportedly injured. Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The police are interrogating the lady who they took away from the crowd to investigate whether there is any gang of women that is working in child kidnapping.