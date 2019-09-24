Mumbai: Wadala-GPO metro line to go underground

Mumbai: The proposed metro line 11 (Wadala to General Post Office (GPO) in South Mumbai) will be go underground instead of elevated as per the previous plans.

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has agre­ed to bear the extra cost to be incurred on the construction of the underground metro corridor.

Since the metro line will pass through the port trust area, the authority had asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority undertaking the project to make the metro line underground.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT confirmed they will give a commercial plot to pay the cost difference. “In our board meeting, the proposal has been approved.

Besides, in the state cabinet meeting, it has received in-principle approval. We are ready to pay the difference in cost by giving them the commercial plot owned by us (MbPT) from where this metro line would be passing.”

Metro 11 is an extension of Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali). Reportedly, MMRDA had asked MbPT to bear the cost, as to take the proposed line underground it will cost them Rs1,000 crore for a km, whereas the elevated costs Rs300 crore a km.