Mumbai: Monorail passengers hang mid-air

Mumbai: Monorail services were disrupted on Monday around 10.15am, leaving passengers stranded between Mysore Colony and Bharat Petroleum stations.

Finally, passengers were safely evacuated by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, with the help of a ladder. Monorail authorities informed that the Phase 1 services (from Chembur to Wadala depot) were affected, while Phase 2 (Jacob Circle--Wadala Depot) continued to be operational and trains were running at a frequency of 23 minutes.

The snag was reported after one of the monorails lost power. According to a source, although the monorail technical team tried to ensure that Phase 1 operations resume by 3 pm, officials eventually tweeted saying services would be resumed by 8pm.

Commuters lambasted the authority, expressing anguish over the monorail's repeated breakdowns. Netizen Anil Tanwade tweeted, "Frequent failures in Monorail is such a pathetic experience. It spoils your morning start. It failed again today. Waste of time."

Twitter user Ritika raised concern over the safety of passengers travelling by monorail. She tweeted, "And today again it is stuck between Bharat petroleum and Mysore colony. When will technical safety and quality be ensured?"