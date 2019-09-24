BMC to spend Rs 1.5 crore annually to wash dividers for better rank in Swachh Bharat Survekshan

Since the tender is for a long-term, BMC wants to make sure that the machine that will be used to cleaning 250km divider of Mumbai roads is useful. “We can’t award a long-term contract with minimal knowledge about the machines. We have to be sure that the machines functional well,” an official told to Hindustan Times.

Although BMC thinks it is a better plan to make the city look clean and beautiful, but activists think the plan is waste of money and water. Gerson D’Cunha, convener of non-governmental organisation Action for Good Governance (AGNI) told to Hindustan Times that instead of cleaning dividers, BMC can improve our roads, repair the potholes and make other infrastructural changes.

On the other hand, Singhal told to Hindustan Times that dividers will be cleaned in an optimised manner, without unnecessary wastage of water.