Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has failed to reach MU's Thane Sub Campus

Mumbai: Over 400 students at the Mumbai University (MU)'s Thane Sub Campus have been grappling several issues like frequent power cuts, erratic water supply, dilapidated infrastructure and civic apathy. Students claim they had filed a written complaint as far back in March, but have yet to receive even a response.

Students claim there is fluctuation in the supply of electricity and power failure at the university campus. For water supply, there are three big plastic water tanks, which are cracked. Vishal Dubey, a student, said, “We raised these issues before the authorities in March 2019 and submitted a complaint letter. But no action was taken. In fact, the authorities did not inspect or investigate the matter.” In addition, complained students, the bathrooms had broken wash basins, waterlogged urinals and washrooms which were out of order. Priyanka Baig, a student, said, “Some washrooms are locked, with ‘out of order’ boards on them for the past few months. Often, urinals and washrooms are clogged and there is no housekeeping staff to clean it. We are unable to use these facilities.”

Members of the Yuva Sena visited the campus for a surprise inspection. Sainath Durge, a senior Yuva Sena leader said, “The university is in a poor state, requiring repairs and cleaning. Students have not been provided with adequate facilities, to study in a healthy environment.” The MU Thane Sub Campus needs a full-time housekeeping agency and a full-time director, according to Yuva Sena members. Durge added, “We have appealed to the vice chancellor of MU to appoint a director to cater and manage student issues on a full-time basis. Also, there should be a housekeeping agency which can maintain cleanliness on campus.”

The MU authorities claimed this sub campus was established to cater to students residing in Thane and nearby areas. An MU official said, “We started this Sub Campus so that students do not have to travel all the way to Kalina campus for their classes. It would save those students residing on the outskirts of the city the money, time and effort expended in commuting. We will check on these complaints and take necessary action.” Students pursue various courses, like Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Law (LLB) and Business Administration (BBA, MBA), through an integrated programme at the Thane Sub Campus.