Metro III’s 62% tunnelling over

About 62 per cent tunnelling work has been completed in the underbelly of Mumbai for the construction of the Mumbai Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) so far. According to a latest update by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the company responsible for the metro line, for the construction of 26 stations that will be built on this alignment, about 76 per cent of excavation is over.

About 99 per cent of the project’s piling work has been finished. With this, the MMRCL has achieved a significant milestone. The metro work for the line III had begun in March 2017. Once the 33.5 kms fully air-conditioned underground metro corridor is made operational, it will cater to as many as 17 lakh passengers daily, transporting nearly 2,500 passengers at a time. The corridor from Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ will cut travel time by 60 minutes.

Apart from providing connectivity to six major business and employment hubs — Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Lower Parel, BKC, SEEPZ and MIDC, the Metro III will seamlessly be integra­ted with other metro lines, monorail, suburban rail stations and bus services.