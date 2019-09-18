Heavy rain observed in many parts of Mumbai

India Meteorological Department has earlier issued red alert for “heavy to very heavy” rain in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. However, it looks like heavy rain has already started. Netizens share pictures and videos on social media talking about situation due to rain.
“An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is resulting in heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, is still persisting. The weather systems indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by September 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas is very likely,” an IMD official told the leading daily.
