Mumbai: May bring nanar back to life

Rajapur: CM Devendra Fadnavis has upped the ante on the Aarey car shed project, which Uddhav Thackeray wants scrapped. Uddhav had asserted on Monday that if the BJP wants the saffron alliance to fructify, the CM will have to annul the Aarey project, just as he had scrapped the Nanar refinery.

Responding in kind, Fadnavis asserted in Rajapur on Tuesday that rather than heeding Uddhav’s advice he was reconsidering making the Nanar refinery operational, as it would provide employment to a lakh of youngsters.