Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver with an umbrella in Bandra

In a shocking incident, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a man assaulted him with an umbrella in Bandra. The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to Mid-Day, the incident took place in the first week of September at Jawahar Nagar Pipeline area in Bandra (East). The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Dubey (36). Dubey was found unconscious by passers-by and admitted to V N Desai Hospital on September 3. He died while undergoing treatment. What initially looked like a case of accidental death turned into suspected murder after the victim's family members noticed injuries on the body which could not have been caused due to accident.

The cops after examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning local people, the police found that someone had assaulted Dubey with an umbrella. A week-long investigation revealed that one Raju Gaud (30) had had a heated argument with Dubey after the latter's auto rickshaw scraped past him. Gaud allegedly hit Dubey with an umbrella many times, leaving him unconscious on the road. He was arrested two days ago on the charge of murder and a local court sent him in judicial custody.