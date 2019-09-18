Government to focus on smaller castes in OBCs

Mumbai: Keeping an eye on election, the state government has now focussed on smaller castes in Other Backward Class category. While taking a major decision to constitute a board for Naabhik (barber) community, state has also recommended Dhobi (washer) caste to be included in Scheduled Caste category.

Currently, both these castes fall under OBC category. These decisions will help the BJP-Shiv Sena combine to strengthen its bases among these castes.

The government has played a master stroke by constituting State Kesh-shilp Mandal (Barber Board) as the barbers play a key role in traditional campaign of any government.

State government on Monday issued a government resolution to constitute the Board and appointed Sudhir Raut from Nagpur as its first President.

“As currently the traditional barbers (Naabhik) are facing stiff competition from spa and saloon, therefore, this board will help Naabhik community to upgrade their skills.

It will also help for training and educational upliftment of their children and will try to empower them by helping them to get career opportunity of their choice,” Dr. Sanjay Kute, minister for OBC, SEBC,SBC and VJNT welfare, said.

“This board is aimed at socio-economic welfare of Naabhik community,” he added. The estimated population of this community is around 35 lakh. The Naabhik Community Coordination Committee chief Kailash Dhawale welcomed this decision.

“This is one of the demands we were making to government. We are happy that government has accepted this. But we were also demanding to set up the Naabhik Financial Development board which not yet announced. We agitated for this at Azad maidan and we also observed bandh of all saloons on August 14,” Dhawale added.

The people generally visits barber shop and talk on politics and governance. Even the political surveyors, intelligence gatherers try to gauge the mood of people at such shops.

The announcement of this board has made these barbers especially traditional barber shop owners spread across the state so much that they will now speak in favour of the government.

