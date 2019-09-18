Exams in a month, syllabus incomplete, FYJC students panic

Mumbai: With just one month left for the start of first semester examinations, students of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) complain their syllabus for first semester examinations is not yet completed.

While, teachers claim they are unable to complete the syllabus on time due to the ongoing FYJC admissions as new students are being admitted almost every week.

State-board students who have opted for the Science stream fear they will not be able to cope up with the subjects as there is very less time. Latika Chakraborty, a student, said,

“We are studying Physics, Chemistry and Biology as independent subjects for the first time after completing Class 10. We need time to understand the concepts as we do not have a thorough background in these lessons.”

The first semester examinations are scheduled to be conducted mid-October before Diwali vacations. Benjamin Lobo, a student, said, “We have both practical and theory examinations within a month. We are still on the first chapter because teachers are going back and forth with the lessons due to new admissions.”

On the other hand, teachers claim they cannot complete the syllabus on time as FYJC admissions are still going on. Tabassum Zafar, a teacher, said,

“Every week we have a new student who is admitted to the class. We have to repeat the chapters as all students need to understand basic concepts. We cannot leave out few students just because they were admitted late.”

Teachers revealed students need a bit of guidance as it is the first college level examination. Meenakshi Desai, another teacher said, “If we do not explain basic lessons students will be clueless as all chapters are connected.

Students are from different boards and have different levels of understanding. Some have studied Physics and Chemistry subjects before while some are learning it for the first time. These students have just finished school and need a bit of guidance at the college level.”