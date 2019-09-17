When Sharad Pawar was in Nashik, Chhagan Bhujbal was in city

Mumbai: The absence of Chhagan Bhujbal during the NCP chief Sharad Pawar tour in Nashik has again raised eyebrows about the latter giving the party meet a miss. It was expected that Bhujbal would accompany Pawar during his Nashik tour, but Bhujbal was in Mumbai.

Recently, speculations were rife that Bhujbal wanted to join the Shiv Sena. Even the Sena leadership was serious about his reentry into the partyfold.

But, after Shiv Sena workers from Nashik strongly opposed the move, the Sena leadership was compelled to drop the idea. After the doors of joining the Shiv Sena were closed, Bhujbal had become active in the NCP.

Absence on health ground

The NCP tried to put to rest the controversy arising out of the absence of Bhujbal. "He is not well and stayed in Mumbai for treatment,” a party official told FPJ.

Bhujbal was in Mumbai on Saturday to attend to NCP headquarters. He also met Sharad Pawar and discussed the seat-sharing issue. Later, he talked to media and criticised Udayanraje Bhosale for deserting the party.

NCP reveals decision on MNS

Speaking to the media at Nashik, Pawar said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will not be accommodated in the alliance. It was the first time the NCP revealed the decision on MNS.

He had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi in last week and discussed issue of taking MNS as a partner in the Congress-NCP alliance. “The MNS has suggested to boycott the election. But we did not agree with MNS. Therefore, we can not accommodate MNS,” Pawar said.