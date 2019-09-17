Rail Darpan: Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat

Mumbai: Western Railway In- house Publication Rail Darpan depicts the glorious past of Western Railway and speaks for its bright future. It is a magazine that highlights the services rendered by WR to its millions of commuters and the sheer hard- work of every man involved in the progress of the railway and protection of its passengers.
The 29th issue of 'Rail Darpan' incorporates the various developments of WR in the last few months along with regular features of interesting stories, satire, health discussion, story-poem, regular columns like book review.
“All efforts have been made to make this new issue better, interesting, worth reading and attractive. The new issue of 'Rail Darpan' has been published keeping in tune with Government of India's clarion call of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat',” said AK Gupta,General Manager, WR.
Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Editor of 'Rail Darpan' and Chief Public Relations Officer, WR said the latest edition’s cover page is adorned by the magnanimous statue of the Iron Man of India - Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel, installed at Kevadiya, who is credited for the unity and formation of integrated modern India, reflecting the symbol of progress along with the logo of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and couplet of poems which express the beauty of unity of our glorious nation.
Bhakar said every time they look at the evolution of the transport system in India, which reminds them of the rich history, tradition and culture which plays an important role in shaping the evolution of Indian Railway over the years.
WR on its part has contributed in a big way in preserving its heritage. There are seven heritage galleries over WR including one at headquarters office, Churchgate which was inaugurated on October 20.
“We have also dedicated a special poetry to this theme and aptly titled ‘Song of Pride of the Nation’ is a major attraction of this new issue, in which the glorious culture and prosperous history of our beloved nation besides the progressive achievements have been beautifully portrayed through impressive words and poetic expressions,” Bhaker added.
The new edition of Rail Darpan is also a collection of various cultural programmes, language promotion undertaken by WR as well as various sports activities, rail exhibitions and various seminars and Bollywood celebrities experience with Mumbai Locals.
The Indian Railways has the Bollywood connection since many years. As this time they have feature the Mumbai boy Jackie Dada or Jackie Shroff who is the winner of four Filmfare awards and has acted in many films.
“Jackie has also appealed passenger in his typical style asking them to be more responsible and avoid trespassing and herogiri on and in trains,” said Bhakar.
In the last edition WR uphold the notion of women empowerment and child safety with extensive coverage in their 28th edition of Rail Darpan in which magazine throws light on outstanding achievements and encouraging women staff to take up major responsibilities.
Railway officials also appreciated the overall efforts of the editorial team of 'Rail Darpan' and expressed his pleasure about the popular magazine won many prestigious awards for its creative excellence and also provided an excellent platform for the literary talents of Western Railway to express and share their views and creations.
