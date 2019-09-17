Minor maid held for hitting woman, fleeing with chain, phone

Thane: A minor maid was arrest­ed by Ulhasnagar crime branch police for allegedly hitting a 65-year-old woman with a sharp-edged weapon and making off with a gold chain worth Rs1,19,000 and a cellphone.

The incident took place at Nehru Nagar on September 7. The police said the victim, Chhabubai Garje (65) is a resident of Nehru Nagar.

Due to ill health, She hired the maid on September 7. At 11 pm, the maid took a sharp object from kitchen and hit her on the head when she was asleep.

The minor fled with a gold chain and a mobile phone. She was rushed to a hosp­i­t­al. Police said, “On a tip-off, a team reached Shahad station in Kalyan and nabbed her on Mon­day. She confessed to the crime.” Juvenile Justice Board sent her to Bhiwandi remand home.