Metro-3: 45 people/km to be hired

Mumbai: As many as 45 people will be employed per kilometre for the operations and maintenance, once the 33-km-long Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) corridor becomes operational, said a general consultant report prepared by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

The project would provide substantial direct employment apart from generating indirect employment opportunities in allied activities and trades, reads the report.

The ongoing Metro-3 project started in 2017 is expected to be completed in five years. Interestingly, during the construction phase, about 5,000 people will be required for various civil works, the report further details.

It also reveals that a reduction in a number of buses and private vehicles will not only help in reducing the carbon emission, but the introduction of Metro 3 will also yield the social-economic benefits.

It says, “The Metro-3 will result in a significant social and economic benefits due to reduction in fuel consumption, vehicle operating cost and travel time of passengers.

It will facilitate the transportation of people faster and with the development of this corridor, it is expected that more people will be involved in trade, commerce and in allied services.”

The report suggests that Metro-3, which is expected to be ready by 2021, is estimated to carry 16.99 lakh passengers per day. Moreover, the average time saved will be about 60 minutes in 2031.

However, the rising opposition for the proposed metro carshed in Aarey has left the MMRCL authority worried over the project delay.

Ashwini Bhide, MD of the MMRCL, has stated if the proposed carshed in Aarey was delayed, there could be a problem. “No carshed no Metro and more delay will affect the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) corridor,” Bhide commented.