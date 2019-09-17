Flooding: BMC to study Japan firm’s plan

Mumbai: Senior officials of Pacific Consultant Company from Tokyo, Japan met BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai and presented an innovative idea of making underground tanks to avoid water-logging and flooding in the city.

Along with the BMC chief, additional commissioner Vijay Singhal, chief engineer Sanjay Darade and other BMC officials were also present at the meeting.

In Mumbai, water gets flooded at many places during heavy rains. Now the BMC will build underground water tanks to store this water and the accumulated water will later be released into the sea.

This ambitious project of BMC is expected to get rid of the water-logging in Mumbai. This project was already commissioned in Tokyo city and BMC is going to implement the same here.

The Japanese company gave a detailed information to the BMC commissioner. During heavy rains, people face various troubles due to the geographical location of the city and the rising waves of the water in many parts. Thus, to get rid of this problem, various measures are being taken by BMC.

For this project, executives and experts from experienced Japanese companies gave detailed information about the proposals. The BMC commissioner has given information to the concerned officer to study if the water stored in the underground tank can be used for drinking along with discharging into the sea.

The experts from Pacific Consultant along with BMC officials will visit Powai, Vihar, Tulsi and Mithi River to conduct a study on underground water tanks. After a detailed study, the experts will submitt their report to the BMC.

During the heavy rains, various areas in the city gets flooded. BMC planning to implement on the underground water tank project.