‘Chor ki Police?’ banners spark political tension in Nalasopara

Mumbai: With assembly poll around the corner, political tension was rife in Nalasopara after banners proclaiming ‘Chor ki Police?’ were displayed in the area.

The word ‘chor’ in the banner allegedly refers to the MLA Kshitij Thakur and his party, the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), whereas the word ‘police’ refers to former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, recent inductee into Shiv Sena and its probable candidate from the seat.

As per speculation, Sharma is most likely to be nominated from the Nalasopara seat, but even before the date of the poll has been announced, banners like these have surfaced.

Moreover, the agency which has put up the banners, is getting threatening calls to pull them down. It is suspected the threats are coming from the party workers of BVA.

Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who resigned in July, after serving in police force for 35 years, joined Sena last week. The ex-cop joined Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who welcomed him with a ‘Shiv Bandhan’.

Sena leaders sport ‘Shiv Bandhan’, a thread, on their wrists to indicate loyalty to the party.Sharma had been serving as a senior police inspector at the anti-extortion cell of Thane Police when he put in his papers.