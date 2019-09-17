Angarki Chaturthi celebrated across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Devotees thronged Ganesh temples across the state on the eve of Angarki Chaturthi on Tuesday. Since midnight on Monday, devotees lined up at the renowned Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi and other Ganesh temples across the state for darshan. Generally, this event occurs twice a year, but this year, there was just one. Next year there will be none, which makes the observance on Tuesday significant. According to the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, almost 10 to 12 lakh devotees were expected to visit the temple, and accordingly, the temple was illuminated for the occasion. Mumbai Police had deployed additional bandobast here as well as the other Ganesha temples in the city.

When Ganesh Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, is referred to as Angarki Chaturthi, and it is a day of rigorous fasting for observant Hindus. On this day, praying and seeking the blessings of Ganesha is considered very auspicious. The special 'vrat' of Angarki is observed on this day and devotees believes that worshipping Ganesh on this day will ensure wish fulfilment. There were crowds at the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Pune and at the Ganpatipule temple in Ratnagiri.