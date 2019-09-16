Water stock in lakes at 98 per cent in Mumbai

Mumbai: The seven lakes providing water to the city have are almost full, at 98.28 per cent, due to the good rainfall received in the catchment areas, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The water level in all the seven lakes have reached to 98.28 per cent was recorded till 6am on September 16. Of the seven lakes, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar are filled to brim.

The total water stock in all the seven reservoirs is 14,22,410 million litres (ML). In all, the city requires 14,47,363 ML water will ensure adequate supply for the city for a year or until the monsoon.

Lakes Levels in million litres

Upper Vaitarna 2,23,190

Middle Vaitarna 1,88,834

Modak Sagar 1,28,925

Tansa 1,44,122

Bhatsa 1,43,769

Vihar 27,698

Tulsi 8,046

Total 14,22,410