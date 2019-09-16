Stay at this Bollywood style hostel in Mumbai for only Rs 600 per night

Commuting in Mumbai as a first hand traveller can be a task. Top that with an overnight stay and things get heavier on the pockets of bag-packers in this maximum city. However, coming to your rescue in a typical filmy style, in this dorm located in the suburbs that provides shelter on a budget.

Bollywood Bed & Breakfast, located in Kalina is offering rooms at the cost of dinner for two in Mumbai. With an elaborate interior that screams Bollywood, it is decked up with facilities like any other hotel, but is as quirky as the idea of solo travelling to Indian folks.

Among an array of perks, this place offers free local breakfast every morning, fully air conditioned rooms, comfortable beds and cosy atmosphere. Other facilities include, LCD TV, Digital Cable & DVD, Free Wi-Fi Access, Doctor On Call, Car Rentals, Charging Point and Cold/Hot Water.

It is located in close proximity from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and Santacruz Railway Station.

The rooms here, are divided into themes across Bollywood eras like 70s, 80s and 90s. The price range depending on number of beds costs anywhere between 600 to 1600 INR.

To know more visit: www.bollywoodbnb.com

Location: 141, Prince House, Kalina, Church Rd, Kunchi Kurve Nagar, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400029.