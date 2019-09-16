Mumbai: Man selflessly donates platelets every fortnight

Mumbai: People often fear to go to hospitals particularly when it comes to blood donation. But, fewer individuals make earn­est efforts to dispel such fears.

Such is a case of a 48-year-old Thane resident Mahesh Shirodkar, who has donated blood platelets 396 times since 2006 without expecting anything in return.

He is registered in 38 blood banks across the state and also with five municipal corporations — Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Shirodkar has been donating blood since 1989 and started to donate blood platelets in 2006. In May 2008, he started donating platelets every month at hospitals across the city.

Fewer people donate blood platelets than blood. The demand for blood platelets at hospitals across Mumbai is very high and the supply is (50%) half the demand.

Shirodkar aims to create awareness about donating blood among citizens by donating blood platelets in hospitals or blood banks. “I wanted to serve my country in a different way. So, I decided to donate platelets, which will help the patients,” said Shirodkar.

He said in 2006, he got an SMS from the HR department that a cancer patient at Tata Hospital was in need of platelets. At the time, I did not even know what the word platelets meant. Anyway, I went ahead.

“I have to go through various blood and H1N1 tests before donating blood platelets, just to confirm whether my blood is infected to any disease or not. I always go to hospital voluntarily and donate blood platelets twice a month,” added Shirodkar.

In June 2006, he donated platelets for the first time, and seven times over the next three and a half months to the same patient.

The initiative inspired him. In 2008, on his wife’s birthday, he pledged to donate platelets twice a month to help the needy patients. From May 2008 to September 2019, he has donated platelets as many as 396 times.

Shirodkar said, “People have misconceptions about platelet donation. They think it will affect their health. But, it doesn’t happen. There are zero side-effects. I am a living example.

I donate platelets twice a month. But I’m still fit. There are no harmful effects of platelet donation. It is beneficial to us and helps prevents chronic diseases from developing.”

A senior doctor of Jaslok Hospital said, “Cancer treatments can damage cells in the bone marrow, increasing a patient’s risk of infection and bleeding.

Platelets allow the blood to clot and fight infection. Because they have such a short shelf life, it’s important for us to have a constant flow of donors coming in.”

The Saviour

Until now, Shirodakar has donated platelets to 22 blood banks in Mumbai. He is a registered voluntary platelets donor at 38 blood banks in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Platelets can be donated every two weeks and 24 times in a year.

No gain or loss in appetite.Cancer patients need platelets every alternate day and in severe cases, dengue patients also need platelets.

Platelet donation is a simple process, but takes around two hours and the facility might not be available at all the blood banks.