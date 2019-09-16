Mumbai can be turned into a tourist hotspot

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government recently announced it will buy two land parcels, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir on October 31, the day the central laws will come into force.

The procured plots will be used to develop tourism resorts. Maharashstra will be the first state to procure land in the Valley.

The government added private players will be roped in for the upkeep of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts, forts and historic properties not protected by Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI). The resolution will allow the players to lease out properties for commercial purposes.

Virgin places

The government backed both the decisions, claiming it will boost tourism. Tour operators and entrepreneurs in Mumbai feel the city has enough tourist spots, which can attract domestic tourists, but the government is least interested in exploring opportunities and developing the tourism industry further. They said the political parties must include it in their election manifestoes.

“Mumbai has numerous virgin places, which can be hot tourist destinations. The mangrove forests and the backwaters in Gorai and Kandivali could be scenic if maintained well,” said Hussain Akbar, a tour entrepreneur in Andheri.

“The mangrove forests are exploited and the ecosystem gets affected. If they’re maintained well, it will not only boost tourism, but also protect ecosystem,” he added.

Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced to develop “Kandav­l­an Udhyan” (Mangrove Park) in Gorai. The project, slated to be ready by Diwali next year, is expected to improve the state’s tourism sector.

Gadkari had highlighted the need to accord utmost importance to maintain the backwaters and mangrove forests to properly use them for tour­ism purposes.

Tourist attractions

The city has colonial era forts, museums, temples, rock-cut caves, beaches and an array of features to transform it into a global hotspot. But, a lack of strategy has worked as a barrier to such transformations.

Forts like Mumbai, Bandra, Worli are unknown to tourists. Their historical value is not asked by anyone. Despite the infrastructure and ecology, the city lags behind, as they lack ideas for its transformation.

Industry experts feel despite a huge influx, Mumbai is often used by tourists as a halting spot.

“There is no adequate tourism infrastructure. We know the city is the commercial capital, but we don’t recognise the fact that tourism is also part of commerce,” said Sameer Gupte, a tour operator in Thane.

Global standards

He emphasised the need to develop infrastructure mat­ch­ing international standa­rds. “Foreigners visit Dharavi slums as if poverty is the main attraction for tourists. We should be asha­med despite greenery and beaches around, we cannot put them to good use,” added Gupte.

A state government’s tour­ism dept official said there is no encouragement from the top. “We need to educate citizens and tourists first, only then things will improve. But, not enough is done to upgrade the destinations.”

He stated there is no policy push either. Even, the stakeholders seem uninterested. “The problem lies with us. We cannot look beyond weekend tourism. How many Mumbaikars know the city inside out,” he added.