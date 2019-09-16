Mumbai: 4 people electrocuted while Ganpati idol immersion, FIR registered against Seawoods’s Mandal

Four people have been electrocuted due to lack of negligence during the immersion of Ganapati idol. Although, no causality has been reported but an FIR was registered against Seawoods’s Raje Shiv Chhatrapati Ganpati Mandal. The incident took place on Friday, September 13.

According to Indian Express, a water-soaked bamboo pole was used to lower the idol into water. Accidentally, the pole touched to a high-tension wire that left four people injured due to electric shock. Moreover, three more people were also injured, however, not because of electric shock.