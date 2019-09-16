Mumbai: 180-day maternity leave for secondary teachers

Mumbai: The BMC’s Education Committee has directed the Education department to grant 180 days of maternity leave to the teachers of private and unaided schools.

Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhare had sought the maternity leave for teachers of the secondary and unaided schools. Even the workers’ union had been raising this demand for two years.

The state government had already granted 180-day maternity leave to other teachers and employees.

Like the Centre, the state government has approved leave for its women employees for the care of two-year-old children. The demand had repeatedly been raised by the mother employees’ union. Finally, the state government has decided to grant the maternity leave.

This rule is executed by the BMC. But, its benefit is unavailable to teachers of secondary schools under the BMC Education department. Raising the issue, Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre in the Education Committee meeting said it is the right of the women to get maternity leave.

According to the state government rules, female BMC employees are entitled to maternity leave for 180 days. But secondary school teachers had been deprived of this privilege.

Now, the state government rules will be applicable to the BMC teachers.

The women working in BMC offices and schools were given leave for 180 days to look after the children. But, this rule did not apply to secondary schools.

A separate circular to this effect was to be issued for implementation. The circular will have to be issued by the staff department of the BMC. Secondary teachers are not getting leave due to such circulars.

Education Committee chairman Anjali Naik directed the Education department to take the necessary steps in this regard and complete the procedure at the earliest.